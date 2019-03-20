John Lewis to be zero carbon by 2050

John Lewis Partnership has pledged to have a net zero carbon footprint by 2050, across all its stores, head offices and distribution centres.

The business said it will make “significant emissions reductions” over the next 10 years to decarbonise its operations as much as possible as quickly as possible.

By 2028, it will remove a third of carbon from its operations through a significant investment in new refrigeration technology, biomethane-powered trucks, electric vans and renewable electricity. This is expected to result in carbon savings equivalent to removing 16,000 petrol cars from the road every year.

The company, which includes John Lewis and Waitrose, has said its transport fleet will be zero carbon by 2045.

It has already started rolling out new biomethane-powered heavy trucks, which emit at least 80% less carbon than standard diesel alternatives and aims to switch its entire fleet of more than 3,200 vehicles to zero-emission vehicles. The heavy trucks will be switched to biomethane by 2028 and it has started electrifying its fleet of vans used for home deliveries.

Benet Northcote, director, corporate responsibility at the John Lewis Partnership, said: “We recognise that urgent action is needed to keep global warming below 1.5C to avoid the most dangerous impacts of climate break down.

“We are responding with our most ambitious set of targets yet, aiming to decarbonise as much as we can in the next 10 years and setting out a clear path to becoming a net zero operation. It’s of paramount importance to us as a co-owned business to ensure the partnership is prepared for the future. We are now only one generation away from 2050 and we are committed to playing our part in transitioning to a zero-carbon future.”