John Lewis to swap car fuel for cow manure

7 November 2019By

Full screenJohn lewis

John Lewis’ delivery trucks will reportedly be powered by carbon-neutral cow manure by 2021.

It comes after the department store chain last year revealed plans to switch all of its heavy delivery trucks to biomethane-powered versions by 2028.

According to a report in The Guardian, John Lewis will start using renewable biomethane made from manure slurry for around 300 trucks across both the John Lewis and Waitrose brands.

The retailer is expected to expand the number of vans it currently runs on biomethane made from food from 80 to 200 in the next 18 months, when it will switch to cow manure.

 

