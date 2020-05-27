John Lewis to take 'phased' approach to reopening

John Lewis has said it will reopen its stores on a “phased basis” after the government gave the green light for non-essential retail stores to reopen in England from 15 June.

Branches opening in the first stage are; from Monday 15 June: Kingston and Poole and from Thursday 18 June; Bluewater, Cambridge, Cheadle, Cheltenham, High Wycombe, Horsham, Ipswich, Norwich, Nottingham, Solihull and Welwyn. They been chosen primarily because of their accessibility by car.

Prior to opening, each shop will undertake a four-week reopening preparation programme. This includes counting stock, replenishment, preparation of systems, merchandising, deep cleaning, the introduction of social distancing measures, partner training and final pre-opening checks.

Depending on the response from customers and staff to the company’s new ways of operating with respect to social distancing, more shops will open throughout the summer.

A raft of measures will be introduced into the stores, including:

The introduction of a “Customer Service Host” assigned to welcome customers into the store and answer any questions while managing customer numbers, queues both at entrances and busy areas of the shop and explain to customers what changes they might see in store.

Reducing the number of shop entrances.

Caps on the number of customers entering stores.

Prominent social distancing signage.

Protective screens at checkouts and areas of the shop where 2 metre social distancing cannot be achieved between customers and Partners.

Control procedures for escalators and lifts limiting the number of users.

Rigorous and frequent cleaning.

Provision of hand sanitiser for customers to use at all entrances.

Social distancing in back of house areas.

New contactless payment limit of £45.

Limiting the number of additional customer services - for example close-contact beauty services will not be offered and customer catering outlets and fitting rooms will remain closed until further notice.

Safe and simple returns process - for example inline with government guidance we are going to separate returned stock from new or old stock for 72 hours.

The decision follows the government’s guidance earlier this week on easing restrictions for non-essential retailers. During a briefing given on Monday, prime minister Boris Johnson said stores can reopen as long as they are “Covid Secure”, under the terms of updated government guidance.

Sharon White, partner and chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said: “The momentous events of the last few months have tested our resilience as a business, but our resourcefulness, innovation and the spirit of cooperation between Partners has really shone through.

“It’s been heartwarming to see John Lewis Partners stepping into different roles to support our Waitrose supermarkets and to keep Johnlewis.com running and I’m proud of everything our partners across both our brands have done to help us get to this point. Our shops reopening is a sign of hope as we begin to find our new normal. There’s an opportunity, now, for us, to come back stronger as a business, and offer the safety and reassurance that customers will want.

“However, while we have experience of social distancing in our Waitrose shops, we will need to establish new ways of working in our department stores. We are taking this cautious approach to be able to learn as we go and to make sure that our shops are as safe as they can possibly be for our customers and partners.”

John Lewis temporarily closed its 50 department stores on 23 March for the first time in its 155-year history.