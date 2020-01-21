John Lewis weekly fashion sales slide

Fashion sales at John Lewis & Partners were down 2.8% for the week ending 18 January compared with the same week last year.
Total sales at John Lewis were also down 2.8%, as customers shopped the final week of clearance. However, menswear sales bucked the trend with sales up by 7.3% as the retailer price-matched competitors’ promotions.
Meanwhile, home sales were particularly impacted in the week, down 9.3%, as it sold through many lines to clear space for spring 2020 product.
Electrical and home technology sales were up 1.4%.
It follows a “dramatic” month for John Lewis. The retailer warned that profits would still be “substantially down” on the 2017/18 financial year, and that staff may miss out on a bonus. The last time this happened was in 1953.
It also reported a drop in sales over the Christmas period. Gross sales dropped 2.3% to £1.1bn between 17 November 2019 and 4 January 2020, year on year, and were down 2% on a like-for-like basis.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.