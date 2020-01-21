Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

John Lewis weekly fashion sales slide

21 January 2020By

Full screenJohn Lewis Glasgow

Fashion sales at John Lewis & Partners were down 2.8% for the week ending 18 January compared with the same week last year.

Total sales at John Lewis were also down 2.8%, as customers shopped the final week of clearance. However, menswear sales bucked the trend with sales up by 7.3% as the retailer price-matched competitors’ promotions.  

Meanwhile, home sales were particularly impacted in the week, down 9.3%, as it sold through many lines to clear space for spring 2020 product. 

Electrical and home technology sales were up 1.4%.  

It follows a “dramatic” month for John Lewis. The retailer warned that profits would still be “substantially down” on the 2017/18 financial year, and that staff may miss out on a bonus. The last time this happened was in 1953. 

It also reported a drop in sales over the Christmas period. Gross sales dropped 2.3% to £1.1bn between 17 November 2019 and 4 January 2020, year on year, and were down 2% on a like-for-like basis.

 

 

Tags

Comment

