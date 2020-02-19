Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

John Lewis wins top customer approval

19 February 2020

Full screenJohn Lewis York

John Lewis has been named as the high street retailer most recommended by customers in the UK in YouGov’s Retail Recommend rankings. 

The annual survey found that 81% of consumers would recommend John Lewis to a friend or colleague, making it the only fashion retailer to feature in the general retail top 10. 

Polo Ralph Lauren topped the fashion specific rankings, with 79% of consumers saying they would recommend the brand. It was closely followed by Zara and Joules, both with a 78% recommendation rate. Asos was the only online pureplay to feature in the top 10. 

UK’s most recommended fashion brands
 Retailer% of consumers that would recommed it 
Polo Ralph Lauren  79
Zara   78
Joules   78
Fat Face   77
Asos   77
Ralph Lauren   77
Gucci   76
Cath Kidston   75
Oasis   75
White Stuff   75

The data is drawn from YouGov’s Recommend+ NPS diagnostics platform. 

