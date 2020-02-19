John Lewis wins top customer approval

John Lewis has been named as the high street retailer most recommended by customers in the UK in YouGov’s Retail Recommend rankings.

The annual survey found that 81% of consumers would recommend John Lewis to a friend or colleague, making it the only fashion retailer to feature in the general retail top 10.

Polo Ralph Lauren topped the fashion specific rankings, with 79% of consumers saying they would recommend the brand. It was closely followed by Zara and Joules, both with a 78% recommendation rate. Asos was the only online pureplay to feature in the top 10.

UK’s most recommended fashion brands Retailer % of consumers that would recommed it Polo Ralph Lauren 79 Zara 78 Joules 78 Fat Face 77 Asos 77 Ralph Lauren 77 Gucci 76 Cath Kidston 75 Oasis 75 White Stuff 75

The data is drawn from YouGov’s Recommend+ NPS diagnostics platform.