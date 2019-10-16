John Lewis's top trends for 2019

In its seventh annual Retail Report, John Lewis & Partners has identified the seven biggest fashion trends of 2019, including utility-style jumpsuits, midi dresses and sustainability, as it continues to navigate changing consumer shopping habits.

Among this year’s key trends and customer demands were:

Utility-style jumpsuits John Lewis reported a 665% year-on-year rise in sales of black jumpsuits, as customers inspired by TV series Fleabag sought to recreate the titular character’s look.

Longer lengths Sales of women’s maxi-dresses were up 179% year on year last Christmas, and midi-dresses up 152%. Declining sales of mini-dresses led John Lewis remove them from its John Lewis & Partners own-brand range.

Chunky sweaters -ohn Lewis said chunky, textured, oversized cashmere sweaters were a “stand-out success” for autumn 18, apparently boosted by the then-pregnant Duchess of Sussex.

Tailoring It reported a 33% increase in sales of high-rise, ankle-length trousers, and a 51% increase in wide-leg culottes.

Animal print Having started out with leopard print (sales up 333% across womenswear), animal prints of all kind took centre stage throughout 2019 – sales of snake and zebra print garments rose by 241% and 230% respectively.

Sustainability Buying decisions have been affected by growing concern over the environment. John Lewis claims sustainability has been a “key priority”, especially for its new John Lewis & Partners menswear collection.

Service It also continued to invest in its in-store services and online capabilities – including delivery, IT and search systems – over the last 12 months, to help create a “simpler” shopping experience for customers.

It said: “We believe in the future of shops. A physical shopping destination creates human connections and builds trust. A growing range of services are at the heart of our transformation, designed to meet the individual needs of customers and embrace the fun of shopping.”

This included the launch of its personal shopping experience, “Style Studios”, last year for both men and women. It is also focusing on its social media strategy, claiming that customers are seeking inspiration through such channels more than ever before.