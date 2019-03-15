John Lyttle takes over at Boohoo

Former Primark chief operating officer John Lyttle starts his role as CEO of Boohoo Group today (15 March), as former joint chief executives Carol Kane and Mahmud Kamani step aside.

Lyttle’s appointment was announced in September 2018, and he joins the business following eight years at Primark.

The Boohoo Group includes Boohoo, BoohooMan, NastyGal and PrettyLittleThing.

Kamani assumes the role of group executive chairman and group co-founder, and Kane the role of executive director.

Boohoo Group chairman Peter Williams also steps down as a non-executive director from today, and a search is ongoing to recruit two new independent non-executive directors.