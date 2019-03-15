Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

John Lyttle takes over at Boohoo

15 March 2019By

Full screenJohn Lyttle

Former Primark chief operating officer John Lyttle starts his role as CEO of Boohoo Group today (15 March), as former joint chief executives Carol Kane and Mahmud Kamani step aside.

Lyttle’s appointment was announced in September 2018, and he joins the business following eight years at Primark.

The Boohoo Group includes Boohoo, BoohooMan, NastyGal and PrettyLittleThing.

Kamani assumes the role of group executive chairman and group co-founder, and Kane the role of executive director.

Boohoo Group chairman Peter Williams also steps down as a non-executive director from today, and a search is ongoing to recruit two new independent non-executive directors.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.