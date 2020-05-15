Johnsons Shoe Company enters administration

The business, which runs Johnsons Shoes and Bowley’s Fine Shoes, appointed Ian Defty and Richard Toone of CVR Global as joint administrators on 23 April.

The family business was founded in 1952 and now has12 stores across London and the south-east of England. All stores were temporarily closed as a result of coronavirus restrictions on 20 March.

Its non-transactional website shows that it stocks 27 brands, including Timberland, Sebago, Geox, Ugg, Clarks, Loake and Converse.

A source from one brand told Drapers he was surprised at the news.

”From the outside, it looked like there were no real problems,” he said. “I know they were doing pretty good trade up until Covid-19, and it’s a business that is in lots of good middle-class areas. The buying team are always super professional and buy relatively conservatively and well. However, they have no online business.”

Commenting on the impact of administration he added: ”On its own, out of our total turnover, it’s relatively small but in terms of strategic positioning, it was relatively important. The problem is that at the moment outside of Office, Schuh and JD Sports, there aren’t many more big accounts around, so what most of us were doing was going around find these nice mini-chains like Johnsons. So it’s where do you replace that business because the reality is there are very few other people to go and replace it with. ”

It is unclear whether the business is looking for buyers at this stage, or whether staff have been made redundant.

The news comes amid administrations across the industry with the coronavirus crisis impacting cashflow and sales.

Drapers yesterday revealed that womenswear marketplace Little Black Dress has been bought out of administration by private investment firm Fashion Ventures Limited in a pre-pack deal.