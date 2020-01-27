Join Drapers at Fashion SVP

Drapers will host two sessions delving into the opportunities of using manufacturers based in Morocco at sourcing event Fashion SVP on Wednesday 29 January.
Fashion SVP will unveil a Moroccan Pavilion during the show, which will run on 29-30 January at London’s Olympia. It has been designed to offer a “different view” of Morocco as a sourcing base with high-quality and versatile production.
Alongside the pavilion, content sessions will shine a spotlight on Morocco’s manufacturing capabilities, which range from athleisure and sportswear to jackets, blazers and coats, and denim.
Drapers editor Kirsty McGregor will host a breakfast briefing on the morning of 29 January, which will include a presentation from AMDIE – the Moroccan textile trade association. This is by invitation only – please email info@idexmedia.com for details.
She will also chair a seminar session on the new directions in responsible production at 3pm on 29 January.
