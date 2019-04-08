Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Jones Bootmaker revamps City store

8 April 2019

jones bootmaker

Jones Bootmaker has redesigned its shop on Bow Lane in the City of London.

The 815 sq ft store features white fixtures and fittings, a light-coloured wooden floor and colourful campaign imagery throughout.

Jones, which has 35 UK stores, will open five new stores this year featuring the new design concept.

Pavers bought Jones Bootmaker in February 2018.

Stuart Paver, managing director of Jones Bootmaker, said: “The redesign of the Bow Lane store exceeded all of our expectations and we’re very pleased with the final look and feel of the site. We’re focused on providing the best environment we can for our customers and redesigning the shop has really helped improve the customer experience here. We will be rolling this concept out to other stores within the business and will also open at least five new Jones Bootmaker shops this year, all of which will have a similar design.”

