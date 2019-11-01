Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Exclusive: Joules asks suppliers for discount

1 November 2019By

Full screenjoules chelmsford

Joules has asked its suppliers for discounts on spring 20 orders to help it to absorb a new tariff levied on goods moving from the UK to the US, Drapers can reveal. 

In a letter sent to suppliers seen, by Drapers, Joules asked its suppliers to support a discount on spring 20 orders to help alleviate the impact of a new 25% US tariff on goods coming from the UK and the drop in value of sterling. The company told suppliers the rebate request “must be met”. 

A source close to Joules blamed wider external geopolitical issues, such as US tariffs, for impacting the industry. 

Suppliers told Drapers they are “fed up” with retailers asking for discounts. 

”Retailers can’t keep asking suppliers for discounts – they have to swallow the costs themselves or we will all struggle to survive”, one Joules supplier said. “It’s an absolute joke.”

Another supplier said: “Joules cannot do that on placed orders. It’s totally wrong.”

In August, Asos asked suppliers for a 3% discount on all invoices for stock received from 1 September onwards, while in September Sports Direct asked for 1% off everything for “currency devaluation”, and 1% off anything made with cotton. In January 2018, Arcadia demanded an additional 2% discount on all orders with a payment due from 1 February. 

The US imposed tariffs on $7.5bn (£6bn) of European goods including clothing and textiles exported from the UK from 18 October. 

Joules declined to comment. 

You might also like...

  • Brexit prices jeans copy

    The price of a no-deal Brexit

    16 October 2019Tim Clark

    As the reality of a no-deal Brexit nears, retailers face increased costs as a result of import tariffs on clothing and weaker sterling. The question is: who pays?

  • asos aw 19

    Getting Asos back on track

    18 October 2019Tim Clark

    Profits have fallen at Asos. How can the etailer overcome its challenges to ensure sustainable growth?

  • Logistics delays

    Brexit supply threat ahead of peak trading

    15 October 2019

    As the Brexit deadline looms, retailers and suppliers have expressed concern about distribution disruption ahead of peak trading, as a result of customs checks and new tariffs if a deal with the European Union cannot be struck.

  • Dreawards19.index

    Drapers Awards 2019 shortlist revealed

    27 September 2019

    The shortlist for the prestigious Drapers Awards, which celebrate their 29th anniversary this year, has been revealed.

