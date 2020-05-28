Joules plans phased store reopenings

The British retailer has not yet detailed store opening numbers or locations, but outlined a range of safeguarding measures including social distancing and personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff.

CEO Nick Jones said: “As you would expect, and as has been the case throughout this challenging period, our top priority as we begin the phased reopening of our stores from 15 June is the continued safety of our customers and colleagues.

“We have been carefully planning how best to welcome back and serve our customers whilst following government guidelines and ensuring the safety of our colleagues.

“With that in mind, like many others we will be introducing a range of new safeguarding measures, including managing staffing levels to allow for social distancing, limiting the number of customers in store at any one time, introducing Perspex screens at points of sale, providing PPE for our employees and enhancing hygiene with the provision of hand sanitiser for customers as they enter stores.

“We’re grateful for the continued amazing support of our customers and colleagues across the business and we’re looking forward to opening our doors again soon.”

