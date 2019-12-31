Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Joy on the brink of third collapse

31 December 2019

Fashion retailer Joy Group has reportedly lined up administrators and is set to collapse for the third time.

Joy, which employs 182 people across 10 stores, is understood to have filed notice of its intention to appoint KRE Corporate Recovery as administrators, The Times reports. 

The consultancy firm handled Joy’s previous administration in 2017 in which the business was bought out of insolvency in a pre-pack deal by its founders. 

Joy first went bust in September 2008 but was bought back by founder Joy Maureen Chadha, who saved 12 stores. 

 

 

 

