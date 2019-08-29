Juicy Couture owner opens Mexico office

Authentic Brands Group (ABG), owner of brands including Juicy Couture, Nine West and Volcom, has opened an office in Mexico to grow its Central and South American business.

ABG’s new office, in the Colonia Polanco neighbourhood of Mexico City, houses a dedicated team covering business development, brand management, marketing and visual merchandising.

To coincide with the launch, it has appointed Monica Nahúm as vice president of business development for Latin America. Nahúm previously held senior-level positions at Mattel and The Walt Disney Company.

Jamie Salter, founder, chairman and CEO of ABG, said: “As we continue to expand and interpret our brands for key territories around the world, we are bringing on local expertise to develop tailored approaches that uniquely bring each brand to life for regional consumers. We look forward to diversifying our network of best-in-class partners to harvest the tremendous opportunities that await.”