Juicy Couture signs licence deal with The Batra Group

The owner of Juicy Couture, Authentic Brands Group, has signed a licensing agreement with London-based clothing and accessories designer and manufacturer The Batra Group to design, manufacture and distribute goods in Europe.

The Batra Group will debut an all-new collection of Juicy Couture clothing, accessories, footwear and handbags, designed with Ivy Park’s lead designer Amy Gibson, for the European market for spring 20.

The range will feature a selection of velour tracksuits, satin bowling shirts, high-rise skirts, soft, tailored suits with hooded inserts, cut-outs, and floor length coats.

“As the Juicy Couture brand continues to grow and evolve it is our priority to enlist industry-leading partners in key brand territories to expand the business and design product that is authentic to the brand’s DNA and meets the needs of the Juicy girl,” said Jarrod Weber, group president, brand – lifestyle at ABG.

Rajiv Batra, executive chairman of The Batra Group said the deal was an “incredible opportunity in the women’s lifestyle market” as Juicy Couture was the “original brand to identify athleisure and the velour tracksuit”.