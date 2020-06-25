June retail rent payments decimated

UK retailers paid just 13.8% of their rent at yesterday’s quarterly payment date, as they continue to wrestle with their property portfolio costs in light of the coronavirus crisis.

Rent payments on 24 June were even lower than the previous March quarter date, commercial property management platform Re-Leased. Re-leased’s analysis is based on live rental collection from 10,000 properties and 35,000 leases.

The previous quarter day in March brought in initial payments of around 20%. June’s shortfall leaves landlords with £2.15bn in unpaid rent.

Re-leased chief executive Tom Wallace, said: “Looking at the level of rent that was collected on due date is sobering, but initial signs are not as catastrophic as some were forecasting. We expect rent collection to steadily increase over the coming weeks, but it is unlikely to reach the level that we saw in March.”

Adding: “Across all sectors, we have already seen landlords offering rent holidays, deferrals, and reductions where possible which is encouraging, but transparency is key. It’s crucial to remember that, like tenants, landlords will be experiencing significant cashflow problems and have their own financial obligations to meet.”

Shopping centre owner Intu Properties is braced to not meet its June debt covenants on Friday and has KPMG on standby to prepare for an administration.

The government has extended its ban on landlords from evicting tenants until September and has issued a voluntary code of practice for rental agreements.