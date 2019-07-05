June washout fails to dampen fashion sales

Like-for-like fashion sales were up 4.8% year on year in June, the latest figures from BDO show.

Fashion has posted positive results for 12 consecutive months. However, in-store like-for-like fashion sales for June were flat compared with 2018.

Total retail like-for-like sales for the month were up 3.5% compared with the year before. Total in store like-for-like sales slipped 0.8%, while online sales were up 16.5%.

Footfall was down for every week of June compared with 2018, and it was one of the wettest Junes on record.

BDO said the high street is facing a tough few months ahead: “The Tory leadership contest consumed the political agenda this month, but produced little in the way of clarity for retailers. With Brexit displacing most issues, it remains somewhat unclear what future economic policy might look like. In the meantime, the threat of slower wage growth and a weakened pound could put a further squeeze on consumption, with the high street potentially falling victim.

“As Q2 GDP growth is expected to be flat, and with reports that retail sales volumes have fallen in the year to June, the time for providing reassurance is now limited. It is imperative that the future prime minister demonstrates a sense of pragmatism and takes the first opportunity to deliver a plan that places the high street at the centre of growth.”