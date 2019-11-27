Just Around the Corner unveils new multi-venue format

Men’s and women’s wear showroom concept Just Around the Corner is expanding into a second venue in London for its next edition in January, Drapers can reveal.

Echoing the “open showroom” approach popular in Paris, brands will now be split between Just Around the Corner’s existing 3,000 sq ft space in The Rag Factory in Shoreditch, east London, and a 2,000 sq ft room in nearby Toynbee Hall (pictured above).

Just Around the Corner was formed after fashion agency Just Consultancies decided to open up its showroom during the autumn 18 edition of Hyve Group-owned menswear trade show Jacket Required, which also takes place in east London at the Old Truman Brewery.

Next season’s Just Around the Corner will take place on 21-24 January 2020, while Jacket Required will run on 22-23 January.

Around half of the brands will be from the Just portfolio, and mainstream and premium labels will be grouped separately.

The agency’s upmarket brands, represented by its premium sales arm Occam Studios, include Nigel Cabourn, Good News and RAX by Russell Athletic. Its mainstream portfolio includes Nicce, Fila, Russell Athletic, Hi-Tec and – new to the agency for spring 20 – Kickers apparel.

Juls Dawson, managing director of Just Consultancies, said: “This season sees the introduction of two venues, one for brands with a mainstream DNA and the other curated for the premium sector. With over 200 buyers attending last season edition from all levels of the industry, it felt time to push forward and segment the offering of brands.

“The most crucial element for our visitors of the open showroom event is the relaxed environment we promote, creating a setting which is perfect for not just discovering new brands or viewing new collections from existing ones, but one where buyers are placed at ease so that selections can be made or orders placed.”