Sales agency Just Consultancies is opening a permanent showroom in Dublin this year, Drapers can reveal.

The agency is planning a series of pop up showrooms across Ireland and Northern Ireland for the upcoming selling season and plans to find a permanent showroom by the end of the year.

Will McCooke has been appointed as full-time head of menswear for the Ireland arm of the agency, having previously worked in buying for Clockwork Orange and wholesale for BestSeller.

Juls Dawson, managing director of Just Consultancies, said: “Ireland is a buoyant market at the moment. It is reacting a lot quicker to UK menswear trends and we aim to capitalise on this trend.

“It seemed a good time to expand operations into a new market, especially with the UK market becoming more uncertain. It made sense to look for growth in the nearest location, both geographically and socially. Having known and watched Will’s career for many years, his mix of wholesale and retail suited our business perfectly.”

Meanwhile, Just Consultancies has relaunched its website with a new look site at justagroup.co.uk.