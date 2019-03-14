Beth Butterwick, chief executive of Karen Millen and Coast, has unveiled her plans to re-invent the two brands and make a foray into swimwear.

Karen Millen bought Coast in a pre-pack administration deal last October. It acquired Coast’s UK concession portfolio, online business and franchise stores, saving 600 jobs.

This week Drapers met Butterwick to discuss her strategy and vision for the womenswear brands.

Butterwick said she will focus on bringing the two brands together, but each will “drive a different deal” by catering to their respective demographics: “Karen Millen and Coast have always been premium womenswear brands catering for largely the same age demographic. Developed and refined in the right way, they can sit well alongside each other.”

Drapers can also reveal that Karen Millen is launching a swimwear collection with Heidi Klein next month April.

The team has spent the last few months conducting research on what shoppers want from Karen Millen and Coast.

Butterwick said: “Based on customer feedback across both brands, we have sharpened our offer at entry price points and extended our range offer at exit – for example, evening dresses.” Both ranges will maintain “beautiful quality” but with a “modern polish”.

Coast’s reinvention will be brought into stores this June, Butterwick explained: “The Coast brand now focuses on occasions and those pieces you can go back to several times a year. It is more about customer attitudes than demographic, but the sweet spot will be between the ages of 30 and 40.”

Karen Millen, meanwhile, will incorporate a “new sense of ease” for people who want to dress down. Alongside its fitted-sculpture dresses, it will add dresses that “a bit more relaxed”.

Butterwick said: “Bringing Karen Millen and Coast together allows us to leverage the best parts of each brand through our talent and drive better efficiencies under Karen Millen Fashions. Our forward vision is focused on developing a relevant and more compelling product offers for our global customers. We will continue to respect that each brand is uniquely different. With customer first in mind, our new licensing partnerships through 2019 will bring exciting category launches. We are confident about what Karen Millen and Coast can be in the premium women’s space.”