Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Karen Millen appoints customer and digital director

11 March 2019 By

The former director of global multichannel trading at House of Fraser, Martin Francis, has been appointed as the new customer and digital director of Karen Millen and Coast.

Francis joined House of Fraser in 2013 as head of online trading. He was promoted to director of global multichannel trading in 2015. He left the retailer in 2016 to join Woolovers as chief customer officer, where he held the position for two years.

Francis was previously head of ecommerce at Dorothy Perkins for four years until 2013.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.