Karen Millen appoints customer and digital director

The former director of global multichannel trading at House of Fraser, Martin Francis, has been appointed as the new customer and digital director of Karen Millen and Coast.

Francis joined House of Fraser in 2013 as head of online trading. He was promoted to director of global multichannel trading in 2015. He left the retailer in 2016 to join Woolovers as chief customer officer, where he held the position for two years.

Francis was previously head of ecommerce at Dorothy Perkins for four years until 2013.