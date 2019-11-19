Karen Millen digital director joins FitFlop

FitFlop has appointed Martin Francis, former Karen Millen and Coast customer and digital director, as its new digital general manager.

Francis joined the footwear brand this month. He was customer and digital director at Karen Millen and Coast between March 2019 and September 2019.

Francis has had an extensive career in retail. In 2018 he was interim managing director at Watchshop and The Watch Hut. Before that, he was chief customer officer at WoolOvers, director of global multichannel trading at House of Fraser and head of ecommerce at the Arcadia Group.

FitFlop has been contacted for comment.