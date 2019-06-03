Karen Millen explores sale

Karen Millen has appointed financial advisers to assess the company’s financial position, following a string of takeover bids.

The premium womenswear retailer’s management team has appointed consultancy firm Deloitte to consider options for the business, including a potential sale.

Drapers understands there is no set timetable for any process at this point.

Karen Millen put at least 100 head office roles into consultation after buying former sister brand Coast through a pre-pack administration in October last year.

The retailer reduced its operating losses by 85% to £1.4m in the year to February 2018 under a turnaround strategy led by chief executive Beth Butterwick.