Karen Millen owner explores sale

The owner of Karen Millen is said to be mulling a sale of the premium womenswear retailer.

Icelandic bank Kaupthing has drafted in Deloitte to review its options for Karen Millen following a string of takeover bids, according to Sky News.

Any potential sale is expected to take several months to conclude.

Karen Millen put at least 100 head office roles into consultation after buying former sister brand Coast through a pre-pack administration in October last year.

The retailer reduced its operating losses by 85% to £1.4m in the year to February 2018 under a turnaround strategy led by chief executive Beth Butterwick.