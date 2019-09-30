Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Karen Millen shutters all stores

30 September 2019By

Full screenkaren millen Regent Street

All Karen Millen and Coast stores have closed, and all concessions will shutter today (30 September), Drapers can reveal.

Karen Millen and Coast had a total of 32 UK stores, all of which closed yesterday, 29 September. The retailers’ 117 UK concessions will close for the final time today, 30 September, administrators at Deloitte confirmed.

On 6 August, fast fashion etailer Boohoo acquired the online business and IP rights of Karen Millen and Coast for £18.2m in a pre-pack administration.

Boohoo Group will relaunch Karen Millen and Coast as online-only retailers tomorrow, 1 October. 

 

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.