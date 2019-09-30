Karen Millen shutters all stores

All Karen Millen and Coast stores have closed, and all concessions will shutter today (30 September), Drapers can reveal.

Karen Millen and Coast had a total of 32 UK stores, all of which closed yesterday, 29 September. The retailers’ 117 UK concessions will close for the final time today, 30 September, administrators at Deloitte confirmed.

On 6 August, fast fashion etailer Boohoo acquired the online business and IP rights of Karen Millen and Coast for £18.2m in a pre-pack administration.

Boohoo Group will relaunch Karen Millen and Coast as online-only retailers tomorrow, 1 October.