Kenzo names new creative director

Kenzo has appointed Felipe Oliveira Baptista as its new creative director.
Baptista will start his new role on 1 July.
The designer was creative director for eight years at Lacoste until May 2018.
At Kenzo he replaces co-creative directors Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, who presented their final collection on 23 June.
