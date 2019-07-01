Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Kenzo names new creative director

1 July 2019By

Kenzo has appointed Felipe Oliveira Baptista as its new creative director.

Baptista will start his new role on 1 July.

The designer was creative director for eight years at Lacoste until May 2018.

At Kenzo he replaces co-creative directors Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, who presented their final collection on 23 June.

