Kering commits to carbon neutrality

Luxury fashion group Kering, which owns brands including Gucci, Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen, has announced it will become carbon neutral within its own operations and across its entire supply chain.

Earlier this month, fellow luxury powerhouse Gucci said it intended to become carbon neutral and would spend $8.4m (£6.7m) to offset its emissions.

Kering has since pledged to offset its annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from 2018, as well as avoid and reduce future emissions. The company said it will accomplish this through verified REDD+ projects, which reduce emissions from deforestation and forest degradation, and foster conservation, sustainable management of forests, and enhancement of forest carbon stocks.

“When it comes to climate change, we can no longer wait to take real action”, CEO and chairman of Kering Group, François-Henri Pinault, said. “We all need to step up as businesses and account for the GHG emissions that we generate in total. Kering is committing to become completely carbon neutral as a group across all our operations and supply chains. While we focus on avoiding and reducing our GHG emissions to meet our science-based target, we will offset all our remaining emissions and support the conservation of vital forests and biodiversity around the world.”

In April, French President Emmanuel Macron challenged Pinault to bring together a global group of fashion industry partners to a sustainable fashion pact. The pact is committed to three key science-based targets, including global warming, restoring biodiversity and preserving the oceans.