Kering revenue down 16% amid coronavirus outbreak

Luxury group Kering, which owns Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, recorded a drop in revenue of 16.4% in the first quarter of 2020, amid the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Revenue fell to €3.2bn (£2.8bn) in the first quarter of 2020, down from €3.7bn (£3.2bn) in the first quarter of 2019 on a comparable group structure and exchange rate basis.

Gucci revenue was particularly hit, down 23.2% year on year to €1.8bn (£1.5bn) from €2.3bn (£1.99bn) in the first quarter of 2019. Revenue at Yves Saint Laurent was down 13.8% year on year to €434m (£376m).

However, Bottega Veneta experienced a sales uplift of 8.5% to €273m (£236m) from €248m (£214m) in the first quarter of 2019. The group said this was on the back of its “successful creative renewal”. Wholesale sales were up 55.1% year on year.

There was also a 21.1% rise in ecommerce across all its houses during the quarter.

François-Henri Pinault, chairman and chief executive of Kering, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic took a heavy toll on our operations in the first quarter. We took immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of all the Kering people around the world, and of our customers.

“After a very promising start to the year for all our houses, the rapid spread of Covid-19 affected our performance in our main markets. We are working hard on ensuring the continuity and readiness of all our businesses. Adapting our cost base and preserving our cash position are top priorities, implemented at all levels of the Group.

“Our solid financial structure and our agility serve us well in this difficult period. My confidence in Kering’s future lies in the strength and values of our houses, which will all emerge from this period of uncertainty at the top of their game, as well as in our ability to blend long-term vision with near-term imperatives.”