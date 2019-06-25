Kidswear brand Boy Wonder prepares for launch

New kidswear brand Boy Wonder is launching with a collection focused on British-made, ethical and sustainable fashion.

The range is primarily geared towards boys aged five to 10 years, but designs are gender neutral. Brightly coloured, versatile separates make up the collection, and cotton T-shirts, organic denim jeans and wool duffle coats all featuring in the offer.

All styles are designed and made in the UK, and the business, which is based in Bristol, uses circular design principles. Items will be sold with “care and repair” guides to help increase their span.

Founder Ismay Mummery runs the Boy Wonder blog, which has more than 30,000 readers and has chronicled her journey to launching the business, ensuring it met her ethical and sustainability criteria.

The collection will launch a second round of crowdfunding with a Kickstarter campaign on 30 June, and will begin selling to the public in September. Initially the brand will launch as a direct-to-consumer label, and has plans to expand into wholesale as it grows.

Prices are from around £50 for a T-shirt to £220 for a duffle coat. 07789 693252 boy-wonder.com