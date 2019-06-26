Kim Kardashian-West launches shapewear brand

Influencer and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian-West has launched a shapewear brand called Kimono.
The brand, which features a range of shorts, bodies, slips and knickers, comes in sizes XXS to 4XL in nine shades to suit a variety of skin tones.
