Kipling appoints vice president

VF Corporation has appointed Markus Hamm as vice president and general manager for Kipling in the EMEA region.

Hamm joined VF Corporation in 2004 and has held various key sales positions for Jansport and Eastpack including sales director, direct to consumer and strategic accounts director.

He most recently took over wholesale, strategic accounts, sales operations and digital for the Eastpak brand in January 2019.

In his new role, Hamm will be responsible for leading the Kipling EMEA organisation, maximising business and financial objectives and overseeing the general execution for all functions.

He will be based in Antwerp and report to Vera Breuer, global president Kipling from 1 April.

“The Kipling team is excited to welcome Markus onboard,” said Breuer. “With many years of market experience and a successful track record across sales, marketing and digital, combined with excellent leadership skills, he is the perfect fit to lead our brand growth in the region.”

Kipling has 436 stores across 80 countries.

VF Corporation owns brands including Vans, The North Face, Timberland and Dickies.