Knitwear designer Marion Foale steps down

As 29 March marks the one-year countdown to leaving the European Union, British Retail Consortium chief executive Helen Dickinson details the unresolved issues negotiators need to address to ensure a fair Brexit.
The Drapers Independent Awards celebrate the most influential brands and highly-respected independent retailers, and reward those businesses that are changing the landscape of fashion. If this sounds like your business, enter now
How retail automation is boosting creativity, innovation and control.
The Drapers Digital Festival 2018 will be the world’s largest gathering of fashion ecommerce and digital professionals. More than 700 delegates attend the festival to learn, celebrate, innovate and shape the future. Book your place now