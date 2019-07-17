Kontoor Brands hires new MD

Denim business Kontoor Brands, owner of Wrangler, Lee and Rock 7 Republic, has appointed Simon Fisher as its new managing director for EMEA.

Fisher will lead Lee and Wrangler in EMEA and will report to Tom Waldron, vice president and global brand president at Wrangler.

Fisher joins Kontoor Brands from Spyder Active Sports, a manufacturer of high-end ski apparel, where he was general manager, EMEA. He previously held several roles in VF Corporation, his most recent role being vice president, sales, at Lee in EMEA.

“Simon is a seasoned leader in the apparel industry with more than 30 years of experience, including previously leading sales for the Lee brand in EMEA,” said Waldron. “His leadership and passion for our business, coupled with the exceptional teams we have in place in EMEA, will enable Kontoor to unlock new opportunities and drive growth for our brands throughout the region.”