Korean shoppers favour the UK over Japan

The number of Korean shoppers to the UK rose dramatically this year, with new figures showing a 9% and 12% rise in tax free spend during the third and second quarters of 2019 respectively.

This is in contrast to a 40% slump in Korean spend in Japan during the third quarter, amid ongoing trade and political disputes.

South Korea’s boycott of Japanese products - dubbed “No Japan” - came after Japan announced export restrictions of three chemical products used by South Korean companies in July.

Tax-free shopping company Global Blue said the movement has driven Korean shoppers to Europe and also “negatively impacted” the overall performance of tax free shopping in Asia.

Figures show Korean spending in Japan was constantly lower per month this year than the previous two years.