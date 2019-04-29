Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Kurt Geiger explores sale

29 April 2019

Full screenkurt geiger bullring

The owners of Kurt Geiger are reportedly considering a £450m sale of the footwear group.

Private equity firm Cinven has held talks with possible buyers Steve Madden, Michael Kors and Coach, The Sunday Telegraph reported.

Kurt Geiger was bought by Cinven in 2015 for £245m. The retailer has more than 320 stores and concessions, and employs around 1,300 people.

