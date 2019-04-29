Kurt Geiger explores sale

The owners of Kurt Geiger are reportedly considering a £450m sale of the footwear group.
Private equity firm Cinven has held talks with possible buyers Steve Madden, Michael Kors and Coach, The Sunday Telegraph reported.
Kurt Geiger was bought by Cinven in 2015 for £245m. The retailer has more than 320 stores and concessions, and employs around 1,300 people.
