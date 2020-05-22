Kurt Geiger issues store reopening plans

Footwear retailer Kurt Geiger has predicted it will spend an additional £75,000 on running each of its stores this year as part of its plans to reopen when the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

Following the latest government advice, Kurt Geiger will undertake a “carefully planned and phased reopening” of its stores from 1 June, subject to government changes in lockdown easing. The brand plans to reopen between 10-20 stores in the initial phase, following an official risk assessment.

In order to protect its customers and teams and keep all stores Covid-19 secure, Kurt Geiger has drawn up new health and safety procedures to adhere to in its stores from 1 June. The company said it will cost the brand an additional £75,000 per store this year to run.

The various safety measures in-store include:

All stores will have a maximum covid secure capacity, allowing one customer per 15sqm of space, double the government guidelines;

Customers will be encouraged to queue outside to ensure this limit is never exceeded;

Social distancing of two metres must be observed at all times;

Antibacterial hand gels will be available for use throughout the stores;

Increased frequency of handwashing will be encouraged with back of house signage and prompts;

Anti-viral cleaning solutions will be used continually throughout the day to clean all surfaces to the highest standards, with particular attention to frequently used devices such as chip and pin readers;

Perspex screens will be installed at all cash desks to allow transactions to take place safely;

Only card payments will be accepted with contactless strongly encouraged when possible.

Meanwhile, all customers will be asked to wear disposable pop-socks provided by Kurt Geiger, or their own socks, when trying on footwear; antibacterial handsanitiser (which will be available throughout its stores) will be compulsory for customers to use prior to trying on shoes, as well as for its team members serving these customers.

All shoes that have been tried on will go into quarantine for 24 hours before another customer can try them on, and all customer returns will be handled with disposable gloves. This returned stock will not be available for resale for at least 24 hours.

All Kurt Geiger in-store teams will be asked to wear protective gloves and face masks while serving customers. They will also be divided into twos wherever possible following the government advice that ”fixed teams or partnering” is essential.

Chief executive, Neil Clifford, said: “Whilst we are obviously very keen to reopen our stores and return to serving our customers across the country, the health and safety of our teams and customers is our number one priority. As such, we will implement new health and safety procedures in all reopened stores which adhere to government guidelines and still allow for an enjoyable shopping experience.”

Kurt Geiger has over 70 stores worldwide, as well as its ecommerce concession sites and wholesale partners.