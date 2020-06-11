Kurt Geiger to donate first month of store profits to NHS

Kurt Geiger has announced that it will donate the first month of store profits to NHS Charities Together when its shops reopen on Monday.

The retailer plans to open 24 out of its 57 stores from 15 June.

The brand has chosen to start its phased reopening with some of its smaller “local” stores that have high levels of click-and-collect pick-ups, as well as all of its out-of-town outlets, as these are more easily accessible and have parking.

The following full-price Kurt Geiger stores will open from 15 June: Covent Garden, Trafford Centre in Manchester, Liverpool, Westfield London, Westfield Stratford City, Bluewater in Kent, Birmingham Bullring, Meadowhall in Sheffield, Lakeside in Essex, Newcastle Eldon Square, Brent Cross in London, St Christopher’s Place, central London, Leeds and Portobello Road in London.

Outlet centres to open include: Cheshire Oaks, Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth, East Midlands Outlet Village, York Outlet Village, Swindon Outlet Village, NEC Resorts World in Birmingham, London Designer Outlet in Wembley, Braintree Outlet Village, Ashford Outlet Village and Bridgend Outlet Village.

Kurt Geiger will also launch a “We are one” T-shirt available in black and in white on 15 June. All profits from sales of the T-shirt, which will be available to in store and online, will also go to NHS Charities Together to help the retailer reach its target of raising £1m for the charity by Christmas.

Clifford said: “As the ‘new normal’ way of life begins, we want to keep recognising the staggering efforts made by our incredible NHS throughout the pandemic and as such, we have committed to donating 100% of store profits for the first month of reopening to NHS Charities Together. These store profit donations, along with the profits from the sale of our ‘We are one’ tote bag and new T-shirt will help us reach that target by Christmas.

”There is no doubt that Covid-19 and lockdown has changed retail and fashion for the foreseeable future. I believe consumers will now shop with a ‘conscience’ and we all need to be more aware of making a positive impact in all we do. Likewise, fashion needs to be more sustainable and less changeable, which will result in fewer but more enduring collections.”