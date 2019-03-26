Landsec signs 63,000 sq ft of retail deals

Real estate firm Landsec has exchanged terms with 17 brands for deals totalling 63,000 sq ft across its retail portfolio, in the first three months of this year.

All deals became unconditional in the first quarter of 2019 and many of the retailers will be opening imminently.

Brands that have signed for space include Polo Ralph Lauren, H&M, Diesel, and Armani.

At Bluewater shopping centre, Polo Ralph Lauren will be opening a new store in the scheme’s Lower Guildhall. The centre will also be introducing an immersive gardening concept to guests this summer, in partnership with celebrity gardener Diarmuid Gavin.

In Lewisham, H&M will more than treble the size of its current store, opening a flagship that will feature fashion and homeware.

Landsec has also completed a number of deals across its outlet portfolio.

At Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth, Armani, 7 for all mankind, American Vintage, Pandora, and Diesel have taken space.

At Junction 32 in Castleford, clothing-brand Kurt Muller will open.

At Clarks Village in Somerset, Dune, Jack Wolfskin and Mint Velvet have opened new stores. Dune will also arrive at the Braintree outlet centre in Essex, along with Trespass.

Ailish Christian-West, head of property at Landsec, said: “This level of leasing activity demonstrates the continued attractiveness of well-managed destinations which place customer and brand experience at the heart of day-to-day operations.

“Across our diverse portfolio, we continue to attract brands of an exceptional quality. This is reflective of the product we offer to both consumers and retailers.”