Landsec takes £1.2bn hit to property portfolio

Shopping centre owner Landsec has cut the value of its property portfolio by nearly £1.2bn amid the coronavirus, and prepared for more empty units at its shopping centres and offices.

The company, which owns Bluewater in Kent and Trinity Leeds shopping malls, said the value of its property portfolio had fallen by 9%, or £1.18bn, to £12.8bn in the year to 31 March.

Its retail portfolio lost more than 20% of its value, with regional assets worst affected. The Westgate Oxford mall was down 28% in the period.

This pushed the firm deeper into the red, with its losses before tax rising to £837m from £123m in 2018/19.

Across the group, Landsec’s rent intake fell to 63% in March and early April, compared with 94% a year earlier. Rent collection rates will be even worse in June, the firm has said.

Like-for-like net rental income across retail was down 3.9% to £10m.

Landsec CEO Mark Allan said: “I join Landsec at an extraordinary time. The effects of Covid-19 are accelerating ongoing structural trends across the real estate sector, while its longer-term societal and economic consequences are yet to be determined. Landsec’s strong balance sheet and resilient operational performance have enabled us to respond to immediate challenges posed by Covid-19 with speed and decisiveness. Our £80m rent relief fund has offered targeted support to occupiers, alongside broader options of rent deferrals and monthly payments, and our £500,000 of community grants is providing financial assistance to our charity partners.

“I am confident Landsec is approaching the future from a position of strength. We are prepared to be bold in our thinking as we navigate both the challenges and opportunities arising in the long term from changing market trends and will not lose sight of our wider sustainability objectives. We will continue to lead the sector on major issues such as climate change and remain committed to acting as a force for good in the communities in which we operate.”

Landsec has set up an £80m rent relief fund to support its tenants, particularly cafes, bars, restaurants and small businesses, and is offering rent deferrals and monthly payments.

In its most “severe but plausible” scenario, the company anticipates a recession in 2021 and higher inflation from next April, along with a 75% slump in retail rents.