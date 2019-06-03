Made-in-England footwear brand Lanx has appointed Joseph Thompson, as head of wholesale and partnerships.

Before the new role, Thompson was the brand’s event manager between January and May this year.

It comes after Drapers revealed that the brand will be opening its first store in Whalley, Lancashire next month.

Founded in May 2017 by Marco Vaghetti, Lanx specialises in designing men’s business-casual shoes. It also sells own-brand T-shirts and socks. Retail prices range from £140 to £155.