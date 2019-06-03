Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Exclusive: Lanx appoints new head of wholesale

3 June 2019 By

Made-in-England footwear brand Lanx has appointed Joseph Thompson, as head of wholesale and partnerships. 

Before the new role, Thompson was the brand’s event manager between January and May this year. 

It comes after Drapers revealed that the brand will be opening its first store in Whalley, Lancashire next month

Founded in May 2017 by Marco Vaghetti, Lanx specialises in designing men’s business-casual shoes. It also sells own-brand T-shirts and socks. Retail prices range from £140 to £155. 

