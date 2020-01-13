Last chance to enter Drapers Digital Awards 2020

The deadline to enter the Drapers Digital Awards 2020 has been extended to 17 January.

The Drapers Digital Awards, which recognise the best of the best in ecommerce across the fashion retail industry in the UK and Ireland, will take place on Thursday 30 April at Grosvenor House in London, as part of Drapers Digital Festival.

New categories have been added this year, as this sector of the industry continues to evolve at an increasingly rapid pace. Of the 15 categories in total, new additions are Best Use of a Small Budget, Best Use of Content and Digital Rising Star.

The Drapers Digital Festival brings fashion’s digital and ecommerce community together to learn, celebrate, innovate and shape the future.

The festival offers a chance for the community to hear from pioneers of the digital economy, leading fashion retailers and tech giants about what is driving the industry’s transformation, ideas to stimulate future trends and how to stay ahead of the game.

The full-day conference at 133 Houndsditch, London, includes three streams of exclusive cutting-edge content, live-judged awards, and fringe events.

To be in with a chance to win at the Drapers Digital Awards 2020, submit your entry by 17 January at digitalfestival.drapersonline.com or contact Laura Glenister on 020 3953 2078 or laura.glenister@emap.com.

To find out more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Paul Stewart on 020 3953 2054 or paul.stewart@emap.com