Last chance to enter Drapers Footwear Awards 2020

The deadline to enter the Drapers Footwear Awards 2020 has been extended to 14 February.

The awards celebrate the top-performing and most innovative businesses in the footwear industry.

There are 18 categories up for entry, including Multiple Footwear Retailer of the Year, International Strategy of the Year and Best Sustainable Initiative of the Year.

New categories for 2020 include Best New Brand, Best Use of Social Media and Team of the Year.

The awards ceremony will take place on 25 June 2020 at the Grosvenor House in London.

To be in with a chance to win, submit your entry by 14 February at footwearawards.drapersonline.com or contact Laura Glenister on 020 3953 2078 or laura.glenister@emap.com.

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Ben Crudgington at ben.crudgington@emap.com or on 020 3953 2052.