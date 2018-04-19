Last chance to enter Drapers Independents Awards 2018

This week we launch the first of our sector-by-sector Hit or Miss series with a visit to the new Westgate Oxford shopping centre to focus on the womenswear offer.
The Drapers Independent Awards celebrate the most influential brands and highly-respected independent retailers, and reward those businesses that are changing the landscape of fashion. If this sounds like your business, enter now
Going off the beaten track to find new brands is a tactic that helps independent retailers to thrive.
The Drapers Digital Festival 2018 will be the world’s largest gathering of fashion ecommerce and digital professionals. More than 700 delegates attend the festival to learn, celebrate, innovate and shape the future. Book your place now