20,000 shops shut since 2010

More than 20,000 shops have disappeared from high streets across England and Wales in the past nine years, new research has found.

An analysis of official government data by real estate adviser Altus Group revealed that 20,143 shops closed between 2010 and 2019.

The total number of shops has fallen from 430,360 on 1 April 2010 to 424,531 1 June this year. The shops were either converted into homes, restaurants and cafes or demolished.

During the same period, the research found that 14,314 ‘new’ shops came onto the Local Rating Lists, which means that the overall number of shops has fallen by 5,829.

The numbers do not include those shops which are currently vacant and to let.

Robert Hayton, head of UK business rates at Altus Group, said: “We are witnessing a repurposing of surplus retail space” adding “over the coming months and years ahead, as retailers continue to reduce their store portfolios with the growth of online shopping, there will be an increase in the intensity of that repurposing.”