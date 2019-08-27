50 more towns join high street fund shortlist

An additional 50 towns will benefit from the Future High Streets Fund, as the government increases the financial aid from £675m to £1bn.
The newly selected towns – including Dudley, Dover, Scarborough and Stockport – will join the 50 areas already shortlisted in further developing plans to reinvent their high streets.
The extension follows the announcement last month of the £3.6bn Stronger Towns Fund, which included an additional £325m for the Future High Streets Fund.
The further local authorities and the sites set to benefit are:
- Dudley: Brierley Hill town centre
- Barrow: Barrow town centre
- Dover: Dover town centre and waterfront
- Plymouth: Plymouth city centre
- South Gloucestershire: Kingswood
- Warwick: Leamington town centre
- North Lincolnshire: Scunthorpe
- Blackpool: Blackpool town centre
- Fylde: Kirkham town centre
- Halton: Runcorn Old Town
- Torridge: Bideford
- North Devon: Barnstaple
- Ashfield: Sutton
- Teignbridge: Newton Abbot
- Barnsley: Barnsley town centre
- Portsmouth: Fratton
- Thanet: Ramsgate
- Calderdale: Elland town centre
- North East Lincolnshire: Grimsby town centre
- Rochdale: Rochdale town centre
- Southampton: Heart of the City Quarter
- Wiltshire: Salisbury city centre
- Newcastle-under-Lyme: Newcastle-under-Lyme town centre
- Doncaster: Doncaster Waterdale
- Hambleton: Northallerton
- South Kesteven: Grantham
- Redcar and Cleveland: Loftus
- Nuneaton and Bedworth: Nuneaton town centre
- Tamworth: Tamworth town centre
- Bolton: Bolton town centre
- Torbay: Paignton
- Scarborough: Scarborough town centre
- Carlisle: Carlisle city centre
- Worcester: Blackfriars - northern city centre
- Huntingdonshire: St Neots
- Northumberland: Blyth town centre
- Tendring: Clacton town centre
- Wiltshire: Trowbridge
- Rossendale: Bacup town centre
- Harrow: Wealdstone
- Portsmouth: Commercial Road
- Thurrock: Grays town centre
- South Holland: Holbeach
- Harlow: Harlow town centre
- Wandsworth: Putney town centre
- Wycombe: High Wycombe
- Forest of Dean: Cinderford town centre
- Allerdale: Maryport town centre
- Middlesbrough: Middlesbrough centre
- Greenwich: Woolwich town centre
Prime minister Boris Johnson said: “Our high streets are right at the heart of our communities, and I will do everything I can to make sure they remain vibrant places where people want to go, meet and spend their money.
“But with our town centres facing challenges, we’re today expanding the High Streets Fund to support over 100 high streets to regenerate – backed by £1 billion of vital investment.
“This scheme is going to reenergise and transform even more of our high streets – helping them to attract new businesses, boost local growth, and create new infrastructure and jobs.”
Those previously shortlisted proposed to use the money to invest in digital, transport and parking solutions to transform and future-proof high streets.
The selected towns and areas will now receive up to £150,000 of funding to develop detailed project proposals, based on their original submissions.
