50 more towns join high street fund shortlist

An additional 50 towns will benefit from the Future High Streets Fund, as the government increases the financial aid from £675m to £1bn.

The newly selected towns – including Dudley, Dover, Scarborough and Stockport – will join the 50 areas already shortlisted in further developing plans to reinvent their high streets.

The extension follows the announcement last month of the £3.6bn Stronger Towns Fund, which included an additional £325m for the Future High Streets Fund.

The further local authorities and the sites set to benefit are:

Dudley: Brierley Hill town centre

Barrow: Barrow town centre

Dover: Dover town centre and waterfront

Plymouth: Plymouth city centre

South Gloucestershire: Kingswood

Warwick: Leamington town centre

North Lincolnshire: Scunthorpe

Blackpool: Blackpool town centre

Fylde: Kirkham town centre

Halton: Runcorn Old Town

Torridge: Bideford

North Devon: Barnstaple

Ashfield: Sutton

Teignbridge: Newton Abbot

Barnsley: Barnsley town centre

Portsmouth: Fratton

Thanet: Ramsgate

Calderdale: Elland town centre

North East Lincolnshire: Grimsby town centre

Rochdale: Rochdale town centre

Southampton: Heart of the City Quarter

Wiltshire: Salisbury city centre

Newcastle-under-Lyme: Newcastle-under-Lyme town centre

Doncaster: Doncaster Waterdale

Hambleton: Northallerton

South Kesteven: Grantham

Redcar and Cleveland: Loftus

Nuneaton and Bedworth: Nuneaton town centre

Tamworth: Tamworth town centre

Bolton: Bolton town centre

Torbay: Paignton

Scarborough: Scarborough town centre

Carlisle: Carlisle city centre

Worcester: Blackfriars - northern city centre

Huntingdonshire: St Neots

Northumberland: Blyth town centre

Tendring: Clacton town centre

Wiltshire: Trowbridge

Rossendale: Bacup town centre

Harrow: Wealdstone

Portsmouth: Commercial Road

Thurrock: Grays town centre

South Holland: Holbeach

Harlow: Harlow town centre

Wandsworth: Putney town centre

Wycombe: High Wycombe

Forest of Dean: Cinderford town centre

Allerdale: Maryport town centre

Middlesbrough: Middlesbrough centre

Greenwich: Woolwich town centre

Prime minister Boris Johnson said: “Our high streets are right at the heart of our communities, and I will do everything I can to make sure they remain vibrant places where people want to go, meet and spend their money.

“But with our town centres facing challenges, we’re today expanding the High Streets Fund to support over 100 high streets to regenerate – backed by £1 billion of vital investment.

“This scheme is going to reenergise and transform even more of our high streets – helping them to attract new businesses, boost local growth, and create new infrastructure and jobs.”

Those previously shortlisted proposed to use the money to invest in digital, transport and parking solutions to transform and future-proof high streets.

The selected towns and areas will now receive up to £150,000 of funding to develop detailed project proposals, based on their original submissions.