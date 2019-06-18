66°North appoints Net-a-Porter MD

66°North has hired Net-a-Porter managing director, Matthew Woolsey, as its global president.

Woolsey joined Net-a-Porter in January 2017, after four years at American department store Barneys New York as executive vice president of digital. He was previously a marketing consultant at SJR Group for clients including Target and Barneys.

He began his new role, at Icelandic technical outerwear brand 66°North, on 9 July. The brand launched a collaboration with Danish fashion giant Ganni for spring.

66°North was founded in 1926 and operates its own factories in Latvia, Europe.