Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

66°North appoints Net-a-Porter MD

18 June 2019By

Full screenNet-A-Porter

66°North has hired Net-a-Porter managing director, Matthew Woolsey, as its global president. 

Woolsey joined Net-a-Porter in January 2017, after four years at American department store Barneys New York as executive vice president of digital. He was previously a marketing consultant at SJR Group for clients including Target and Barneys. 

He began his new role, at Icelandic technical outerwear brand 66°North, on 9 July. The brand launched a collaboration with Danish fashion giant Ganni for spring. 

66°North was founded in 1926 and operates its own factories in Latvia, Europe.

 

 

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.