85% of customers prefer shopping in store

A total of 85% of UK customers prefer shopping in store rather than online, new research has revealed.
A survey of more than 1,000 UK adults by marketingsignals.com found that 82% of those shoppers who prefer to buy in store like doing so because they receive the product as soon as they have purchased it.
A total of 78% would rather see and feel a product in store before looking online for the best price, and 94% of shoppers like to research a product online before buying.
Gareth Hoyle, managing director at marketingsignals.com, said: “In an ideal world, consumers would rather visit a store to make a purchase, but because of time constraints, stock issues and convenience, many turn to shopping online.
“This is a lesson for retailers to ensure that their digital presence is working as hard as it possibly can, offering an omnichannel journey and an experience that is most convenient.”
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (1)
darren hoggett4 April 2019 12:12 pm
...but many ultimately shop online. And that will not change. The sooner retailers - especially the larger ones - realise and act upon the fact that that convenience wins out over everything else most of the time, they will be in better shape.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment