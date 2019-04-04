85% of customers prefer shopping in store

A total of 85% of UK customers prefer shopping in store rather than online, new research has revealed.

A survey of more than 1,000 UK adults by marketingsignals.com found that 82% of those shoppers who prefer to buy in store like doing so because they receive the product as soon as they have purchased it.

A total of 78% would rather see and feel a product in store before looking online for the best price, and 94% of shoppers like to research a product online before buying.

Gareth Hoyle, managing director at marketingsignals.com, said: “In an ideal world, consumers would rather visit a store to make a purchase, but because of time constraints, stock issues and convenience, many turn to shopping online.

“This is a lesson for retailers to ensure that their digital presence is working as hard as it possibly can, offering an omnichannel journey and an experience that is most convenient.”