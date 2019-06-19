Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

A ‘difficult year’ takes its toll on Pitti

19 June 2019By

Full screenPitti

Menswear trade show Pitti Uomo welcomed 30,000 visitors and more than 18,500 buyers when it took place in Florence last week, but there was a decline in attendees from some of its key markets.

Pitti recorded growth in the number of buyers from “important” markets such as France, Turkey, Hong Kong, Belgium and Russia, but a decline in visitors from Germany, Japan, Spain and its domestic market, Italy.

However, of its top 20 foreign markets, Germany still accounted for the most buyers with 814 at this year’s show.

Japan followed with 684 buyers and the UK came in third place with 503.

Denmark had the least number of buyers at 94, with Poland and Sweden closely behind with 104 and 106 respectively.

Pitti CEO Raffaello Napoleone said he had anticipated a “slight downturn” in attendees compared to recent seasons.

“This is a difficult year,” said Napoleone. “Everyone knows it: the main indicators of the trend of international trade point to a slowdown nearly everywhere, a phenomenon that inevitably occurs whenever the global economy suddenly hits the brakes, starting with key countries like China and Germany.”

He continued: “Fashion consumption in Europe lacks dynamism so strong incentives are required to rouse buyers and consumers.”

 

 

 

