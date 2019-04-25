AI could replace 42% of UK wholesale and retail jobs

In a new report, auditing firm PwC has forecast that 42% of UK wholesale and retail jobs are at high risk of being replaced by artificial intelligence by 2030.

Meanwhile, 45% of manufacturing jobs are at risk of automation – by which a process or procedure is performed by technology with minimal human assistance.

Machine operators and assemblers could face a risk of over 60% by the 2030s, while professionals, senior officials and senior managers may face only around a 10% risk of automation.

The PwC report suggests men face a higher automation risk (34%) than women (26%) because they are more likely to be employed in manual-task-focused sectors such as manufacturing (13%) and transportation and storage (6%).

In comparison, female employment in these sectors is relatively lower as women tend to be more concentrated in sectors such as education and health, which require more personal and social skills that tend to be less automatable.