Amazon launches photo search

Amazon has unveiled a new feature in its app which finds clothes by analysing an uploaded photo.
The AI-powered feature, being dubbed the Shazam for fashion, searches the Amazon site for the closest match to a customers’ photo. StyleSnap uses “computer vision” and “deep learning” to identify fashion apparel pieces in photos.
Amazon has recently supported a new pop-up project called Clicks and Mortar, enabling small and medium-sized online companies to sell their products on the high street.
Throughout the year-long pilot programme, more than 100 small online businesses will be supported to sell on the high street for the first time, through one of 10 Clicks and Mortar shops.
- Read more: Is Amazon the saviour of the high street?
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.