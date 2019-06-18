Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Amazon launches photo search

18 June 2019

Amazon has unveiled a new feature in its app which finds clothes by analysing an uploaded photo. 

The AI-powered feature, being dubbed the Shazam for fashion, searches the Amazon site for the closest match to a customers’ photo. StyleSnap uses “computer vision” and “deep learning” to identify fashion apparel pieces in photos. 

Amazon has recently supported a new pop-up project called Clicks and Mortar, enabling small and medium-sized online companies to sell their products on the high street.

Throughout the year-long pilot programme, more than 100 small online businesses will be supported to sell on the high street for the first time, through one of 10 Clicks and Mortar shops. 

